POY Candidate Justin Mills: Cream of the crop

Abby Gray For NLJ

What comes to mind when you think of a rancher who officiates some high school basketball on the side? Probably not your run-of-the-mill, person of the year nominee.

However, it is those rare and overlooked qualities — along with being incredibly humble about what he does— that makes this candidate even more special than before. Justin Mills has all the makings of a person of the year, but he sure keeps quiet about it, making him perhaps an even more qualified candidate.

“Really, there are probably people around the area much more deserving than I,” Mills said of his nomination.

Though he tries not to pat himself on the back, he does keep himself quite involved within the community, and around his own home. It really is quite the accomplishment, even though many people may overlook it.