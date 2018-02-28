Portion of bike path put on hold

In order to keep funding through Wyoming Department of Transportation available for the portion of the bike path that would extend through the Weston County Country Club, the city has made the decision to step back and put that portion on hold to regroup the effort to create a path that connects the east and west ends of town.

The city will, however, move forward with a project that will connect the current bike path with the grade school and extend the bike path past The Hop to the Port of Entry.

Sara Janes Ellis, planning program and local government coordinator with WYDOT, met with City Engineer Mike Moore, retired engineer Bob Hartley, Mayor Deb Piana and News Letter Journal Publisher/Editor Bob Bonnar on Feb. 7 to discuss the bike paths and to ensure the projects were able to move forward with funding form WYDOT.