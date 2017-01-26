Pop some tags

Posted by Jess Yarnes on January 26th, 2017

amThrift1

Andy McKay

NLJ Reporter

Tucked away on Seneca Avenue is an unassuming painted brick structure. The building once served as a church, but has been repurposed as a second-hand store, with densely packed racks and shelves. It sits quietly most of the week, but livens up on Tuesdays as cars line the streets and their drivers make a bee line for the front door. They have come to see what treasures are waiting within.

The building houses the Thrift Store, which offers breathtakingly low prices on clothing donated from around the community. The store’s name remains ambiguous, however, as it seems to have as many guises as it does clothing.

“This is known as the Tuesday store, or the Old Lady’s store, or the Church store, and a few people know it as Second Time Around,” said Irene Hixson, who serves as director of the Thrift Store.

