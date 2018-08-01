Police investigate early-morning Sundance murder

By Sarah Pridgeon

The Sundance Times

Via Wyoming News Exchange

SUNDANCE — The name of a man who was killed outside a local gas station in the early hours of Wednesday has not yet been officially released.

Though no arrests have been made at this time, Sundance Police Department does not believe there to be any danger to the general public.

“We were called to a disturbance at the [Sundance] Travel Center this morning at about 2.25 a.m.,” says Chief of Police Marty Noonan. “When the officers arrived, they found one unresponsive male. They started CPR but he died at the scene.”

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Noonan says.

“We have suspects. They are not under arrest at this time but the community is not in danger,” he says.

“We requested DCI’s assistance in the investigation and they have taken over the investigation.”

No further information is being released at this time while the investigation is ongoing.