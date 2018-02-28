Playing it safe

School officials say lockout was precautionary

Schools in Newcastle were put in “lockout” status for much of the day last Thursday after school officials were alerted by local law enforcement that an investigation into an incident near one of the schools had indicated that a potential threat may exist. The lockout was lifted approximately four hours later when law enforcement informed the school that concerns for the safety of schools and students had been alleviated.

At 9:16 a.m., Weston County School District #1 Superintendent Brad LaCroix informed the community that the schools had been placed in a lockout, which means that the entrances were locked to the outside, and access to the schools was controlled while students and teachers proceeded with their normally scheduled learning activities for the day.