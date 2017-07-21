Plague confirmed in Grassland prairie dog

By Bob Bonnar and Alexis Barker

According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Health, plague infection was recently confirmed in a northeastern Wyoming prairie dog. No human cases have been identified— and the department is recommending precautions to help prevent such infections— but local officials who have been combatting the federal government’s prairie dog management say such news is to be expected.

According to WDH, the infected prairie dog was discovered in the Converse County area of the Thunder Basin National Grassland. The infection was confirmed by the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory. Local U.S. Forest Service personnel have also described seeing signs of significant prairie dog die-offs, according to the release.