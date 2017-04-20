Pine for them no more

Efforts to beat back beetle seem to have worked

Crews in Weston County and throughout the Black Hills will continue their crusade against the mountain pine beetle this year, but foresters and conservationists may be shifting to ‘mop up’ work as it appears that recent efforts may have succeeded in getting ahead of the beetle spread.

“We still have the pine beetle battle, but we won the war on that one,” Weston County Natural Resource District (WCNRD) Director Lacey Sloan told the News Letter Journal.

Areas throughout the Black Hills National Forest have been under attack by mountain pine beetles for several years, and the destruction caused by the insects is distinctly recognizable by the patches of dark dead trees that speckle hillsides across the region.