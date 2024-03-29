Piggin’ around

Lydia, Jonathan and Isaiah Anderson have been raising pigs — typically a crossed breed of Hampshire and Yorkshire — through 4-H and showing them at the Weston County Fair for several years. The sibling trio is back at it again this year with high hopes.

“I think they’re the best ones that we’ve had so far,” Lydia said. “I think they are going to sell and show pretty good, as long as they make weight.”

Their older sister, Emma, started the tradition of raising pigs when she wanted to get involved with the fair. After researching which animals would bring in the most profit, she decided to give pigs a try. When Lydia was old enough, she joined her sister and then her brothers followed suit. Even though they live in town, they are able to keep their pigs at the fairgrounds.

“We just really liked it, so we kept doing it,” Lydia said. This will be the 18-year-old’s 10th year showing pigs.

The Andersons, whose parents are Jon and Barb Anderson, have been able to grow in their knowledge of pigs and showmanship through the experience. They have learned about different types of pigs, where the meat is on a pig and what is important to the judges. Lydia said that judges look for pigs to be proportionate, with large hams and good shoulders, as well as flat backs and square feet.

“It’s a good life skill in a way because it teaches you how to raise animals, and you learn about the pig itself,” she said.

Additionally, they say, it teaches them how to manage finances, balancing the purchase of supplies with making a profit.

“This year, the most challenging part has been the prices of everything. We’re having to buy sawdust and food for them, among other things, and trying to manage the flies with fly traps and fly spray, so it can get pretty expensive,” Lydia said. “In the end, we sell them, and it’s definitely worth it.”

The largest pig they’ve had, weighing in at over 300 pounds, was raised by Lydia, but Isaiah’s pig last year brought in the most revenue when it sold for about $1,400. Although on the smaller side at 230 pounds, it brought in $6 per pound. The money is used to pay the expenses, with the remaining profit set aside to purchase pigs the following year.

The Andersons agreed that their favorite part about raising pigs is learning the character of the pigs as they interact with them.

“You pretty much get to know their personalities,” Isaiah said.

“They’re absolutely hilarious,” his sister added.

The Andersons name their pigs every year, and usually they pick a movie theme on which to base the names. A few years ago, Isaiah was the only one raising a pig, so he chose Night at the Museum. The pig was dubbed Octavius P.E.W., which stood for Pig Edward Wiggly.

“That was dad’s idea. You can’t blame me for that,” Isaiah said, with a laugh.

This year, they chose to give their pigs “Lord of the Rings” inspired names to fit with the funny personalities.

“We picked ‘Lord of the Rings’ names, and right away I knew I wanted to use the name Pippin,” Lydia said. “I chose Pippin because he is really funny, and she (the pig) reminds me of him because she is short and stubby.”

Jonathan’s pig is named Gimli and Isaiah named his Meridoc.

“Gimli fits this pig perfectly because this pig is absolutely hilarious. It fits the character,” Lydia said, adding that he often randomly bursts into a run and does his “prancy dancy thing,” spraying sawdust everywhere.

In other years, however, the names have not matched the personalities. Lydia laughed at her recollection when they named their pigs after the “Frozen” characters Elsa, Olaf and Sven.

“I look back at that picture, and she was the ugliest pig alive. No definition whatsoever. She was like a long stick,” Lydia said.

As the only male pig in the bunch this year, Meridoc enjoys asserting dominance over the females in the pen, Isaiah said.

“He wouldn’t let any of the other ones get feed because he’s the only boy.… Gimli got a little fed up with him and started doing the same thing back to him,” Isaiah said. “Every pig I’ve ever had thinks they’re boss.”

“I learned that if they’re being naughty and stubborn and sticking their snout in the air, to be a little firmer,” Isaiah said, and Lydia noted that it’s important to “show them who’s boss.” Isaiah said it can be a challenge getting the pig to listen because they can be stubborn, and his sister prefers raising male pigs because the females can get quite “sassy.”

Washing the pigs can be an adventure, as the Andersons sometimes have trouble keeping the pigs clean.

“Gimli (Jonathan’s pig) will just find the smallest bit of water,” Isaiah said. “He’ll lay in it and start rolling around … in every atom of water that he finds.”

They said that they will wash their pigs with soap up to three times on showing day because the judge is looking for cleanliness.

When it is time to be judged, Isaiah explained, it is important to show off the whole pig to the judge, never standing between the judge and the pig. He added that it’s always important to maintain eye contact with the judge and smile.

Sometimes, however, flexibility is allowed.

“If the judge stops and talks to you, just let the pig go,” Isaiah said, with a laugh, adding that if there is a pig fight, the only thing to do is back away and let the owners of the pigs take care of it.

It has been a learning experience for the Anderson kids. When they first started showing pigs, they admitted, they did not really know what they were doing.

“When I first had my pig, I was hitting my pig way too hard,” Isaiah said. “We were bad (at showing pigs) before, and we’re good now.”

Additionally, Jonathan has been working at Ivan Brovont’s ranch, which allowed him to add a steer to his slate at the county fair this year. The Andersons are grateful for the opportunity to learn more about raising animals, and they look forward to showing their pigs at the 2022 Weston County Fair, they said.

“Raise pigs at fair — it’s fun!” Lydia said.