Bri Brasher for NLJ

A Main Street business front recently received a facelift from new contractor, Barry Koch.

The building, nicknamed by locals as the “Pigeon Building,” used to have a wood awning that housed many pigeons. A jack-of-all-trades, Koch worked to remove the façade from 116 Main Street in early June, cleaning up the mess the pigeons created in the past and eradicating any chance for future habitation.