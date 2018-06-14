April 16, 1946–Nov. 18, 2017

Patricia Ann Scanlon Benington, born April 16, 1946, died on Nov. 18, 2017. She was married to Denis W. Benington, mother to Patty Irene, York, John Walter, Gretchen and Hal, grandmother to Adam, Kayla, Bobbi Marie, Josh, Alyssa, and CJ, and great-grandmother to Skyler and Parker.

Pat worked 30 years with AT&T. She began at the low level and worked her way up to computer systems developer. She taught at numerous universities, most notably at M.I.T. teaching Unix programming language to professors; she was a teacher of teachers. Pat received advanced degrees from Cambridge in Computer Technology.

She was originally from White Plains, N.Y., and her family moved to south Florida when she was in her early teens.

She and Denis moved to Brevard County in 1996. They became sun birds full time in 2000, eventually buying a beautiful family homestead in Newcastle, Wyo.

An Irish Celebration of Life will be held on July 14 at 1 p.m., at their home. All friends are welcome.