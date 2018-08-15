Past Presbyterian presence in Newcastle part II

A Presbyterian church once stood at what is now 112 Summit Ave. While the church’s time in Newcastle was fairly short, the history of the property itself is quite detailed. The exact date of the church’s official opening after construction is not necessarily recorded in the local papers at the time, yet historian Leonard Cash inferred that the church opened to the public in 1891.

On March 6, 1891, a local news source reported that the Ladies Aid Society planned to hold a social evening at Mrs. L. Wilcox’s section house. The paper noted that “refreshments will be serviced, and the ‘magic jug’ will be one of the features of the entertainment. All are invited.” Cash suspects the magic jug was a place to collect money, but no explanation was provided in the article.

“The section house I remember is where Black Hills Energy had their office here in town,” said Cash. “It was a big house — two stories — the bottom part they had the kitchen and the dining room, and the upstairs was like a dormitory. Then they had an old root cellar where they stored all of their fruits and vegetables, stuff like that, right next to it.”