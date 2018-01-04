On behalf of the community, we would like to say a hearty thank you to all of our Person of the Year nominees for their selfless service.

We would also like to thank those readers who have submitted nominations for our annual recognition over the years, and encourage you to keep those names coming.

Although our first issue of the year is set aside specifically to recognize those individuals who made significant contributions to our community, it is our hope that we will be able to feature at least one potential Person of the Year nominee in every edition of the News Letter Journal in 2018. We truly believe the strength of this community is found in the passionate people who identify problems— or opportunities— and put their energy and talent to work to produce a benefit for all of us, and stories about these individuals and their efforts inspire the rest of us to accomplish great things for our community as well.

So thank you again to all those individuals who agree to allow us to feature them in stories like this. Sharing your example is yet one more gift you provide to our hometown.