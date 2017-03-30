Girls ambushed by Outlaws

It was a gorgeous March afternoon as the Lady Dogies kicked off their season opener against the Rawlins Lady Outlaws last Saturday at Schoonmaker Field, and while they couldn’t have asked for better weather, head coach Bryce Hoffman admitted the 0-5 loss was not how he and his team had hoped to begin their 2017 run.

“It definitely wasn’t the result we expected, nor the result we were prepared for, because I felt— both in terms of our team concept and our individual performance in practice— like we were right where we needed to be in order to play a game and to do well. Then it just didn’t translate into the game unfortunately,” Hoffman sighed.

Early in the contest, the ladies had some opportunities to get on the board, which Hoffman thought might have made a difference in the game— if they could have finished.