Osage dump nears deadline

On February 7, the Weston County Commissioners were made aware of funding needs at the Central Weston County Solid Waste District (CWCSWD), and they expressed concern that additional money was needed to not only complete preparation of a new transfer station, but to also assist in the closure of the landfill. At that time, the Commissioners had several questions regarding the percentage of the funding that was being provided by the State of Wyoming, and a number of questions surrounding the county’s best option moving forward.

Landfill Remediation/Cease and Transfer Program Manger Craig McOmie had previously suggested county consensus funding that had been earmarked for solid waste be used to complete the project and match closure monies, and he attended the March 7 meeting to explain his reasoning and clarify any questions.

The primary concern of the CWCSWD board— and McOmie said it is his concern too— is the closure of the landfill located in Osage. When the group signed an agreement with the DEQ to receive funding to build a transfer station, they agreed to have their landfill closed by a certain date, and that deadline is rapidly approaching.