Operation Santa will continue at school

The Weston County Peace Officers Association will not be hosting Operation Santa for the 2017 season because the group is taking the year off to refocus efforts on 2018, according to a release from the association, but Newcastle Elementary School’s fourth-grade teachers— Stacy Jones, Laura Giesler and Alaina Liggett— will continue to host Operation Santa and have a number of fundraising events throughout the two months to raise funds for families in need.

“We saw the power behind the program, and when Mary (Ragland) resigned, we decided to carry that on,” Liggett said.