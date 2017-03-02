One size fits all doesn’t fit Wyoming

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso made a scheduled appearance at the high school as he passed through Newcastle during a statewide tour last Wednesday. Meeting in Crouch Auditorium, Barrasso fielded questions posed by students on issues currently being debated at the national level.

The senator set the Q&A’s tone by addressing state and national issues as wide ranging as the Hathaway Scholarship and Endangered Species Act.

He shared the hurdles faced with passing the Hathaway Scholarship which provides Wyoming students with financial aid for college that is unparalleled in the U.S. Such a boon for keeping Wyoming’s best and brightest was originally met with rejection, but the plan later easily passed after proponents learned from past mistakes.