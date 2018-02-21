One more title to claim

Four regional champions set their sights on state tourney

For four members of the combined Newcastle/Upton Wrestling team, this past weekend signaled the biggest moment of their high school career thus far — and set them up to achieve the goals they set for themselves when the season began.

Trayton Dawson, Alan Baker, Wyatt Corley and Teigen Marchant all wrestled their way to 3A East Regional Championships and have earned the first seed heading into the State Tournament next weekend.

Thus far for each of these athletes, a state championship that has been within reach has eluded them, but after last weekend they have each put themselves in the best position possible to make that goal a reality.