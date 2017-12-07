Off and Running

The Newcastle Dogies hoops team brings a trifecta of athleticism, talent and grit to the court that has all the makings of a fun and exciting season for players and fans alike.

Numbers are unprecedented for the Dogies, with 33 guys out and the possibility of a couple more before it’s all said and done. Head coach Allen Von Eye has plans to take full advantage of all that his players have to offer. With a varsity lineup that goes ten-deep, and every one possessing speed and skill, a running game with full court defensive pressure is on tap for the season.