Not your everyday sibling wrestling match

By Abby Gray

NLJ Correspondant

Self-defense is nothing I have ever really been too worried about. I am generally pretty successful in wrestling matches with my brother, and I’ve been told I have a pretty solid punch. So I never paid much attention to any classes to improve my skills. Regardless, how often do attacks really happen? Surely not as often as the media portrays (thanks to Professor Justin Stewart for the “mean world syndrome” lesson).

Then, an email was sent to University of Wyoming students to advise them of a sexual assault that was alleged to have occurred in the War Memorial parking lot. Shortly thereafter, I caught myself in a dead sprint to my car — parked, you guessed it — in the War Memorial parking lot, with my pepper spray ready in hand, after a shift at work ending at 11 p.m. That’s when it hit me – maybe people don’t get attacked as often as some people may think, but that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t always be prepared for something to happen.

And I surely was not prepared enough. A solid punch and wrestling against a 15-year-old boy doesn’t really qualify as self-defense training, I had come to

find out.

So, as I was leaving the weight room last week, a poster advertising a free self-defense class in Newcastle on Aug. 20 caught my eye. I snapped a picture of it and sent it to my boyfriend, who constantly tells me I need to learn how to defend myself, asking if he thought I should take it. His exact response: “Can I say yes a million times?”

That and my piqued interest sealed the deal. After a call to Jessica Bettorf, who organized the class, I was set to go.

Not knowing what to expect, I was actually pretty excited when Aug. 20 rolled around to go to the class and figure out how to actually fight, rather than just throw a million chaotic punches, hoping they land anywhere near an intended target.

I walked into the wrestling room, and I was actually shocked at what I saw. I was the second-youngest girl there, and the only girl who was younger than me was likely only there because her dad was helping to put on

the class.

Don’t get me wrong, women and men of all ages should definitely take advantage of self-defense classes in order to protect themselves as much as they possibly can. But three hours later and I still couldn’t quite wrap my head around why there weren’t more young girls there. Justin Brockway, the man who was leading the class, even told us, “Attackers almost always go after people who look like ‘soft targets.’”

Young women, especially naïve college girls, are probably some of the most soft-looking targets out there. Many attackers, if faced with the choice between a young college boy and a young college girl, will probably always choose to go after the girl, because it seems like an easier task to attack a girl.

I’m not saying girls are weak, but they are often perceived that way. If these self-defense classes continue, I challenge more young girls to go try it out. Even if you only go to one class and get an inkling of an idea as to how to protect yourself – even if you think you will never have to use what you’re learning – just go and check it out.

In this class, we learned how to get hands off of us if we are being touched when we don’t want to be, we learned how to block punches and punch right back, we learned how to get an attacker off of us and we learned how to choke an attacker if it ever came to that as a last-ditch effort. Even if we still look “soft” upon first glance, an attacker would quickly regret his decision after finding out we know how to protect ourselves and harm them in the process.

I really hope none of the women who attended the class will ever have to use what they learned, but if the time ever comes, I can’t wait for the attacker to face those strong, powerful women — the very women the attacker once deemed “soft” — and get his or her butt kicked.