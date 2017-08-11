Not the apocalypse, just the eclipse

As August 21 approaches and Wyoming prepares for the eclipse, the first in the state since 1918, residents are handling the event in many different fashions. While some are excited and planning to commemorate the occasion, others are cautious and in the midst of final planning stages.

M & K Oil Company out of Gillette is celebrating the eclipse with a modified work day and a companywide picnic in Dow Park. The get together is an appreciation event for the employees, the majority of whom work in Newcastle.

“We always like to do something with all of the employees and their families during the summer, and the eclipse just seemed to make sense,” said M & K Oil’s Operations Manager, Kelly Jones.