No time to rest for Weed and Pest

Abby Gray for NLJ

Each year, most significantly in the summer, Weston County Weed and Pest goes to work doing exactly what their name implies— treating weeds and pests within Weston County.

“We’re designed to treat state-designated and county-declared noxious weeds and pests,” Manager Hale Redding declared.

They are responsible for treating 26 state-designated weeds, and six state designated pests— mosquitos not being labeled as one of the latter. They are also in charge of treating nine county-declared weeds.