No phones in school

Dear Editor,

Phones have many uses. They can be used for good and evil, and phones should not be allowed in school. Reasons we should not have phones in school include cheating, and sending mean messages, or even pics, during school. Overall, they are just a distraction.

Cheating is a big issue in schools, and having phones has caused this rate to go up. Since they have brought phones to school, kids have been caught using it as a cheating tool. There are many ways to cheat. There is even an app that tells you all the answers just by taking a picture of the paper. Students can also just copy and write what they find on the internet. They can even have their friends send them the answer, and not do any of the work at all. Phones have come a long way, and kids are taking advantage of it.

There is also a problem with kids having phones in school and sending nude pictures during school, or texting mean things about other kids. A principal has to deal with this all time, and it makes their job even harder. The cops have to get involved, and they do not want to have to see it.

These nudes go around the school once they are sent once, and they spread and everyone sees them. The text messages go around about other kids could get that person in trouble— and the school for “allowing” it— and their actions should not the school’s fault.

Phones are a distraction all around when in the hands of teenagers, and even adults because there are so many apps and neat stuff on phones. Instead of listening to the teachers, students could be getting on Facebook, Snapchat, Instream etc. They’re just not listening, and then they fail all the quizzes and tests because they weren’t paying attention. It could have been prevented too, if they just didn’t have their phones with them.

Phones do have good uses. For instance, they can be good in emergencies, and if kids are responsible they would use them as a tool— and wouldn’t use them to cheat— but then there are always other kids that don’t use them wisely. That is why we should not have cell phones in school— unless kids can be responsible.

—Tiana Walker