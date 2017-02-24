No early signs of spring flooding

An early warming trend forced the Wyoming National Guard to mobilize to aid flood fighting efforts in communities along the Big Horn River in north-central Wyoming over the past week, but a recent report from the National Weather Service said that the western side of the Black Hills is only facing an average probability of flooding as we begin the spring thaw.

A press release from the National Weather Service announced that the first spring flood outlook for western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming was made available on Thursday, February 16, and potential for flooding on the western side of the Black Hills is no more than average.