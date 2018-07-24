No changes for Campbell Co. firefighters after ruling

By Perrin Stein

Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — Campbell County Fire Department firefighters have no plans to form a new union in response to a recent Wyoming Supreme Court decision clarifying that part-time firefighters must be included in collective bargaining, said union president Bryan Borgialli.

“Our goal was never to bargain for something specific,” he said. “Now we know what to do if that is ever a need.”

In its decision, the Supreme Court upheld a District Court ruling that part-time and full-time firefighters both must be included in a vote to create a collective bargaining unit. However, the current union, officially called the United Fire Fighters of Campbell County, only includes full-time firefighters.

“A lot of people have been saying this decision invalidates the union, but that is not true,” Borgialli said. “The decision just says that the union as it is now can’t collectively bargain.”

The Supreme Court ruling won’t affect the union’s work, he said. The union will continue to serve as a unified voice for firefighters, ensure safe work conditions and maintain open lines of communication with administration and the Campbell County Joint Powers Fire Board, which governs the Fire Department.

The union is affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters, which only permits full-time firefighters to be members, so “unfortunately, part-time members can’t be a part of that,” Borgialli said.

However, full-time and part-time firefighters could vote to form a different union and, with majority approval, could request a collective bargaining meeting with the Fire Board.

In 2015, shortly after internal conflicts resulted in the abrupt retirement of former Fire Department Chief Don Huber, full-time firefighters voted to unionize.

Six months later, the Fire Board declined to recognize the union as a collective bargaining unit because it excluded part-time firefighters. In making its decision, the board consulted the Wyoming Attorney General, who said that part-time firefighters are paid employees and, therefore, can’t be excluded from collective bargaining.

When the union asked to meet with the Fire Board in February 2016 to begin collective bargaining, board members declined to meet based on the Attorney General’s opinion.

In response, the union sued the board in District Court.

Fourth District Judge John G. Fenn sided with the Fire Board in his July 2017 opinion, agreeing with the Attorney General’s conclusion that because part-time firefighters are paid — even if differently than full-time firefighters — they should have been allowed to participate in the vote to create a collective bargaining unit.

The union, however, asserted that the definition of “firefighter” is ambiguous because different parts of state law allow for different interpretations of the term. In that specific context, the union argued that only full-time, or career, firefighters could participate in collective bargaining.

They also pointed out that full-time and part-time firefighters have different interests and that other states collectively bargain only with full-timers.

The Campbell County case was combined with a similar case from Teton County before the Supreme Court heard oral arguments and ruled on July 6.

“This finally defines questions that have been asked for a long time,” Borgialli said.

About the same time the United Fire Fighters of Campbell County was formed, Teton County and the town of Jackson began negotiations with the recently formed union for Jackson Hole Fire/EMS’s career firefighters. However, when county and town officials learned of the Attorney General’s opinion regarding Campbell County, they ceased negotiations.

The union then sued the county and town.

In July 2017, Fenn issued a separate ruling on the Teton County case in which he also determined that volunteer and pool members need to be included in the collective bargaining process because, like full-time workers, they are compensated for their work.

Following the Supreme Court decision, John Tobey, president of the Jackson Hole Professional Firefighters, said union members have yet to decide if they will vote to form a new union, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

He added that he is disappointed with the decision.

“We consider this not only a disservice to the career firefighters in Wyoming but also to the volunteers who donate their time and effort,” he said. “We don’t feel that this decision accurately reflects the true spirit of the law.”