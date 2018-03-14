NMS musical tackles bullying

Newcastle Middle School vocal music students are hard at work preparing for an upcoming public performance of a timely piece of musical theatre on Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m. in Crouch Auditorium. No admission will be charged for the estimated 45-minute performance.

Middle School and High School choir teacher Janelle Ellis and her students are happy to announce the performance that will be offered in celebration of National Music In Our Schools Month. Ellis said the eighth grade choir will be presenting the musical, “No Bullies! Get Real!” You will hear fun songs from the past, and see short skits addressing the problem of adolescent bullying.

“The students have been enthusiastic about putting this event together, and would like you to come and experience it with them,” Ellis invited, telling the News Letter Journal she chose to look for something ‘bully-oriented’ for this year’s performance.