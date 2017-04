NLJ Publisher and Editor Bob Bonnar talks about how this week’s News Letter Journal was created with Pam Pzinski’s Walk-To-Learn class at Newcastle Elementary School on Thursday. The group shared with Bonnar their own ideas for the upcoming issue of the NES Post that they will be putting together this month, and had him help them with the down and dirty work of deciding which stories will make the cut! Look for the NES Post at the school later this month.