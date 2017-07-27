Newspaper should have covered state champs

Dear Editor,

I would like to congratulate the Newcastle Longhorn Babe Ruth Baseball Team on their back-to-back state championships. What an amazing accomplishment. Our hats go off to these boys and coaches on all their hard work and dedication to reaching this goal.

I find it very sad that this paper had no coverage of these boys and coaches who achieved this spectacular feat. This state championship team should have been a front page story or at least front page of the sports section.

These boys and coaches have worked very hard for several years together to achieve this goal and should have been recognized individually. Great job boys and coaches for making Newcastle proud. Thank you KASL for their coverage of the games.

—Cheryl Gardner