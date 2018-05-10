Newcastle’s ladies finish season strong

In their final week of regular season play, the Lady Dogies brought some of their best efforts to the pitch to finish strong, and even made Newcastle soccer history by tying the high flying Lady Bison of Buffalo.

According to head coach Bryce Hoffman, heading into Friday night’s contest in Johnson County the record between the two teams was 0-25 in favor of the Bison. Admittedly, the final outcome was bittersweet given that the record now stands at 0-25-1, but that they were able to send the game to overtime and then to tie was a definite confidence boost for his squad.

The Lady Dogies were coming off of a 3-2 win over the Torrington Lady Trailblazers, whom they took on earlier in the week. On Tuesday, the squad headed south for a rematch, and to settle the question once and for all of who was the better team this season.