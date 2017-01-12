Newcastle’s Company Man

Andy McKay
NLJ Reporter
John Cummings is a lifelong resident of Newcastle and it is common to see him walking around town. Despite a handicap, he is surprisingly self-sufficient and good natured and has no trouble navigating from place to place.
“I keep busy with my job at the police station. It will be 17 years this June 20th,” Cummings stated. John has a remarkable gift with dates, being able to rattle off the exact dates of not only memories from his own life, but also of friends and celebrities.
He works at the Law Enforcement Center as a custodian, where he is known for his friendliness and hard work ethic, but he started his career as a public servant many years before he started keeping the police station clean.