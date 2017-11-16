Newcastle native now a published author

Former Newcastle High School teacher and newly published author, Kara Sweet, will join Wyoming author and columnist, Bill Sniffin, for a meet and greet at the News Letter Journal on Friday, Dec. 1. Wine from the Firehouse Wine Cellars will complement the event.

While Sniffin comes from a reporting and news background that led to other avenues of writing, Sweet spent the last 18 years teaching English and more recently blogging about her travels in wine country. She started her wine blog, “The Sweet Sommelier,” in 2011, and Sweet worked up to posting three to four times a month—as much as she could manage while also teaching full-time.