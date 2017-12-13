Newcastle men are off to a fast start

The Dogies blew out of the gate in their season opener last Saturday night in Custer against the Wildcats, and head coach Allen Von Eye was more than pleased with the way his team handled their interstate rival.

“Though we definitely have things we need to work on, especially on defense, for a first game, on the road and in a tough place to play, there were some fabulous things about it,” he smiled. “We pushed the holy heck out of the basketball, and we played extremely fast. In fact, it was the fastest we’ve ever played, and it put a lot of strain on Custer.”

Senior Cam Quigley, who returned to the court for the first time since the first weekend in 2016, made a statement that he was back and ready for action. He led his team to the 67-57 victory by racking up 31 points, pulling down eight rebounds, and had four assists and one steal. He was perfect from two-point land, 50 percent from three and hit seven of nine free throws for an overall shooting percentage of 85 percent.