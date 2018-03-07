Newcastle junior goes down under to race

Hannah Gross

For NLJ

PJ Martin, a junior at Newcastle High School, has been given the opportunity to compete in a cross country race in Australia this summer.

A total of 200 kids from the northwestern United States were selected to run in this race, which is a little over three miles long. Martin and the other runners will meet together in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 26 to begin a ten-day trip.

Their training will take place in Australia and will be happening twice a day, but it’s not all work and no play. The team will get to do some sight-seeing around Australia, including a visit to the Great Barrier Reef.