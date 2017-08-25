Newcastle High School students work as citizen scientists

Newcastle High School science teachers Doug Scribner, James Stith and Zach Beam organized a group of students interested in working on citizen science projects for Monday’s eclipse event, and the group traveled to Guernsey State Park to view and video the eclipse.

The consensus of opinion for those who participated in the event was unanimous.

“It was awesome!” students exclaimed. Teachers and students alike found the time invested in projects and the trip to view the eclipse extremely worthwhile. Many local students dedicated weeks of their summer to eclipse preparation and research.