New store growing fast

Madylan Kayd Designs Antiques, Thrifts, Consigns is already moving to a larger location after quickly outgrowing their original home on Main Street, and owner Tammy Testerman will be opening at her new location at 3500 West Main St. on Friday, March 17.

Madylan Kayd Designs is named after Testerman’s daughters— Madison, Adylie, Kaelan, Kaylee, Kiley Jayd, and Carrie Ann— and carries a little bit of everything. From clothes to antiques, Testerman aims to have something that will catch any shoppers eye.

“Honestly, I just had so much stuff,” Testerman joked when telling the News Letter Journal why she started the business venture two short years after moving to Newcastle. “The classifieds are great, but it takes a lot of time. I thinks its something the community needs.”