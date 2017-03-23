New section of bike path on the way

Two more sections of the community’s bike path network are planned to be added to the already existing route to create a path that will stretch from one end of town to the other, and last month City Engineer Mike Moore informed the Newcastle City Council that plans for both sections of path are moving towards completion.

“We are waiting to get a go-ahead from the state before we start,” Moore told the News Letter Journal.

One new portion of the bike path will connect Grey Addition to Newcastle Elementary School, as well as connecting the existing loop from The Hop to the Port of Entry.

Once approval is received, according to Moore, the project can be put out for bid, and the plan is to have that portion of the project started this year. This segment of the alternative transportation route will cost $318,270, with $63,654 being the required city match.