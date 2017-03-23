New section of bike path on the way

By
Alexis Barker
-
0
12

Two more sections of the community’s bike  path network are planned to be added to the  already existing route to create a path that will  stretch from one end of town to the other, and  last month City Engineer Mike Moore informed  the Newcastle City Council that plans for both  sections of path are moving towards completion.

“We are waiting to get a go-ahead from the  state before we start,” Moore told the News  Letter Journal.

One new portion of the bike path will connect  Grey Addition to Newcastle Elementary School,  as well as connecting the existing loop from The  Hop to the Port of Entry.

Once approval is received, according to  Moore, the project can be put out for bid, and  the plan is to have that portion of the project  started this year. This segment of the alternative  transportation route will cost $318,270, with  $63,654 being the required city match.

