June 20, 1934–Aug. 15, 2018

Nancy Gay McLean Frederick was born on June 20, 1934, in Scottsbluff, Neb., to Neil David McLean and Bessye Vivian Hall McLean. As a child, her family moved to St. Onge, S.D., and later to Gillette, Wyo. She learned to help at home as her father was overseas in the U.S. Army for four years, when Nancy was the ages of 8-12. Nancy and her sister, Sue, attended school in Gillette. The girls loved to attend the movies and could pay their way with a quarter, which covered a coke and popcorn as well! Bessye worked at the Quality Shop so she was able to provide pretty dresses for her two daughters. Nancy was very active in school, had many friends, was a cheerleader and had a beautiful singing voice.

In the fifth grade, Lou Frederick noticed Nancy and by the eighth grade, they were close friends. It was a long way up the hill to visit Nancy on his bicycle, but Lou didn’t seem to mind. Lou’s father owned the Pontiac dealership and gave them a car for a wedding present. It was worth $250. They later joined a seismograph crew, bought an 8-foot-by-38-foot mobile home and travelled throughout North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. The crew families became great friends, shared babysitting and made moving a big adventure with two little girls, Sandra and Debra. They later moved back to Gillette and managed the Wyoming Motel.

In 1957, the family relocated to Upton and purchased the Northside Trailer Park. It was Nancy’s job to collect the rent, and the girls rented lots to camper tourists for $2 per night. Lou also worked at the Federal Bentonite Plant. Jerry was born in 1960. Lou later worked for Butane Power & Equipment and then purchased Arrow Service from Ted and Margaret Sheehan in the 1960s. Nancy was one of the first lifeguards at the new Upton swimming pool, and also worked for Jones’ doing the books. While raising her children, she worked with Lou as their business grew into the oilfields of northeastern Wyoming, later opening offices in Sheridan and Gillette and a plant in Bill to serve the Douglas area.

They hired more than 100 employees and cared for many of them like family members. The family attended the Methodist church and Nancy helped with Sunday School. She sang at many funerals. She started the Senior Meals program in Upton and played bridge with the same wonderful women for over 40 years.

Lou and Nancy took great pride in their business and raising their family. They taught their children to work, and then their grandchildren to work. They loved watching the kids in sports and school programs. Nancy only missed a few Christmas and spring music programs with the kids and loved how Randy Crain could get them to perform. They were very proud of their family but seldom talked about it. Nancy loved to travel and enjoyed several trips with Lou for business and pleasure. She especially loved to be by the ocean and could just sit on the beach and enjoy the view.

Nancy loved flowers and her home in the country. She would often call just to say how beautiful the snow was coming down, or that it was raining. She loved little animals and drove to a neighboring barn to feed kittens every day, sometimes jumping snow drifts to get there. She loved Lou’s horses — especially the babies — and almost every April Fool’s Day she would call and say there was a new colt born. She loved every dog they had more than her children and didn’t mind admitting it. She took them everywhere with her, sometimes causing a little commotion.

After several years of health problems, Nancy passed quietly while surrounded by Lou, her husband of 66 years, children, grandchildren and beautiful great-grandchildren on Aug. 15, 2018, at The Legacy in Gillette. A family Christian burial took place on Aug. 20 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. She felt truly blessed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Sue Ann Grant, and infant daughter, Christine.

She is survived by her husband, Lou Frederick; daughters, Sandee Aune (John) and Debbie Douglas (Paul); son, Jerry (Shari); grandchildren, Jarrod, Sarah, Kelsey, Darnell, Dalton, Jason, Jenna, and Jamie; and great-grandchildren, Sammy, Liam, Brayton, Letty Mae, Molly, Miles, Maggie, Mason and Emma.

A memorial account has been set up at the Firstier Bank, Box 560, Upton, WY 82730, for the beautification of Upton.