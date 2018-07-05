Mud is alright, as long as you’re not stuck in it

By Shane Sellers, NLJ

A wizened old gunnery sergeant once handed me some great advice:

“Never wrestle with a pig – the pig likes it, you get dirty.”

We all know that our Chamber of Commerce has stopped wrestling pigs, and I say good for them. The reason is the Chamber has not stopped getting dirty, and to good purpose.

Theirs isn’t the dirt that comes with wrestling pigs. The Chamber has rolled-up its sleeves to get elbow deep into the muck and mire that is about revitalizing our town. Talk about draining the hog lot!

A couple of weeks ago I attended a noon presentation of the Chamber’s Transformation Strategy Implementation. Expecting to come away bored and skeptical, I left – two hours, twenty minutes later – impressed and motivated to join the charge.

My skepticism had originated knowing that the vehicle of the attempted change was a state program, an arm of the Wyoming Business Council that is attached to a national program that promises honey and pie and the possibility of grant money.

I smelled bureaucracy, canned solutions, federal oversight and the over-reach that comes with it. I smelled another complaint forum, another circular discussion going nowhere. I’d heard it, seen it, and smelled it all before. I expected to be bored.

But if transformation was afoot, I think it began with Chamber leadership. Here and now, know and accept that the Chamber is done talking a good game. By its own example, the time has arrived for action.

Newcastle economic vitality and revitalization no longer rests on the backs of pigs. It’s time to do something, and it starts with you and me, and yes, the leadership of our Chamber Director and her board.

At the meeting I attended, the Chamber of Commerce invited the public to participate with them as it tackles the challenge of making Newcastle greater. More than a dozen and a half citizens answered the call. I think every man and woman in attendance was glad they came. I was.

Because there was no lecture. The meeting wasn’t a presentation, it was a workshop, and what great dialogue ensued! Offering input from our disparate perspectives, we were encouraged to share our visions. We were listened to, and the collaboration didn’t stop with list-making.

Together, we built strategies to transform ideas into realities. We identified things that needed done, and we levied timelines for staying on task.

Wait, deadlines for getting things done?! Yes, for getting things done!

In fairness, the projects now are small. By design. The key at this juncture is to establish a process for designing and organizing activities that will lead to economic vitality. No pigs, just a lot of dirty work.

The plan going forward is our own. The Wyoming Business Council is chief among the many tools available to us; but as we learned Tuesday, tools only help us succeed. Building a greater Newcastle is ours to own; ours to decide, and ours to do. It’s good, honest, necessary work – dirty, but necessary.

Let’s roll up our sleeves.