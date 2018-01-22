Mount Rushmore National Memorial Accessible to Public during Government Shutdown

Keystone, SD – During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Park roads, the Grand View Terrace, and weather appropriate trails at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no NPS-provided visitor services at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance including plowing. The sculpture lights will not be turned on during the duration of the government shutdown. Some services will be available when provided by concessioners including the Parking Facility (fee required), the Carver’s Marketplace (food, beverages and restrooms) and the Gift Shop. Contact Xanterra for operating hours at (605) 574-2515.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions. All park programs have been canceled, including any scheduled education programs.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.