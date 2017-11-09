Modern Methodist Church in Newcastle

Newcastle’s Methodist Church has always maintained a strong local presence over the years, despite many changes in leadership. The church’s following grew vastly in the 1950’s, which prompted the building of a new church, all of which is discussed in this week’s issue with the help of Mr. Leonard Cash’s research and Mrs. Mabel Brown’s records.

A few months prior to the start of Reverend John. R. Trimble’s service to the Methodist Church of Newcastle, the News Letter Journal reported that the church “burned its mortgage.” Church leaders literally burned the paperwork for the $3,000 mortgage in celebration of paying off the original Methodist Church building. Cash explained that burning the mortgage paperwork when the bill was paid in full was common practice back then. Soon after, new leadership took over the church.