Mixing it up in Moorcroft

The Newcastle/Upton wrestlers wrapped up yet another good weekend of competition by finishing seventh in a pool of 21 teams at the Moorcroft Mixer last Friday and Saturday.

Once again, the squad was led by senior standouts Trayton Dawson (113), Wyatt Corley (152) and Teigen Marchant (195), all of whom took second place in their respective brackets, while Alan Baker of Upton finished in third place at 145 after running headlong into the 4A two-time state champion from Thunder Basin in the semifinal round.

“It really was a pretty good weekend,” head coach Lee McCoy nodded. “We won a lot of matches that we needed to on Friday, and then did well in the semis by putting three into the finals.”