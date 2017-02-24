Mireles leads UW Law Team to Moot Court victory

An all-Cowboy State University of Wyoming College of Law team recently took top honors in the annual Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, one of six regional competitions held nationwide, and Newcastle High School graduate Kristina Mireles helped the squad earn the achievement.

According to the press release from the University of Wyoming, the UW team last week competed in the Rocky Mountain Regional round at the University of Denver Sturm School of Law. The team— composed entirely of Wyoming students— swept the competition, while also taking home individual honors.