Minors allowed in Miners

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
When Miners on Main opened recently, it began serving alcohol under the “bar and grill” liquor license held by Isabella’s LLC, but a number of questions arose for owner Hattie Conley, who is the only bar and grill license holder in Newcastle, which means that no precedent has been set to govern what she can and can’t do with the license.
She approached the Newcastle City Council on December 19 to question whether or not persons under the age of 21 were allowed in the new addition, which acts as additional serving space for the facility.
“What are our options? What can we do? What is the state doing at this point? At this point, we have been told it was fine to have dining on each side,” declared Conley. She was curious as to whether or not people under the age of 21 are allowed to dine on the bar side of the establishment under the law, and if not she wanted to know if the council had the authority to allow it.