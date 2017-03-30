Middle school musicians prove superior

A total of 26 Newcastle Middle School students made the trip to Big Horn to participate in the annual music festival on Saturday, March 25, where vocalists were judged by Gene Sager, who is the choral person at Sheridan College and instrumentalists were judged by Jason McArthur, the music specialist at Tongue River schools.

“This is an opportunity for soloists to work up a piece and perform it for a judge, who talks about what they did well and gives them constructive comments on how they can improve their skills. Ensemble members also work up a piece and learn to play or sing together towards a finished product,” NMS Choir Director Jan Ellis explained.

The music teacher said vocal soloists had weekly appointments, before or after school, to work on their pieces, and vocal ensemble members gave up one lunch recess a week to learn how to perform in a group and finish their song. She indicated that instrumentalists also had weekly appointments to help them with their pieces.

“All musicians have been working about six weeks to achieve their goals,” Ellis said.