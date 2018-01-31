July 12, 1936-January 25, 2018

Merril (Pete) A. Tanner, 81, of Newcastle Wyoming, passed away on January 25, 2018 at the Weston County Manor in Newcastle after a long struggle with lung disease.

Services were held at the Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newcastle on January 28 at 2:00 p.m. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery.

Pete was born on July 12, 1936 in a box car in Kendrick, Wyoming. He attended grade school in Osage and graduated high school in Newcastle. He joined the Navy in 1954 where he traveled the seas on the U.S.S. Marian visiting many interesting ports and participated in Operation Wigwam – an Atomic Test. After discharge from the Navy he returned to Newcastle where he lived the rest of his life. In 1959 he married Rosetta Marrow and they had two children, Billie Dale and Carmel Gail. Pete and Rosetta later divorced. He married Janice in 1979 and they enjoyed 38 wonderful years together.

Pete worked at Butte Pipeline for 30 years when he retired in 1993. He and Jan enjoyed their retirement boating, camping, and just having fun. During his life he built his own home, enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, hunting, fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife Janice, son Bill Tanner and daughter Carmel Brantz, step-son Danny Hill, step-daughter Sandra Marquiss, brother Russell Tanner, two sisters Jean Tanner and Bonnie Sisneros, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Pete was preceded in death by his father Willard Tanner and mother Roma Tanner and brother Jack Tanner.

A memorial will be established for Weston County Manor.