Merchen punches ticket for State Meet

With only one competition left before the Conference Meet, the Dogie swim team guaranteed at least one individual will be on the blocks at the culminating event as junior Garrett Merchen finished under the state qualifying time in the 100 Yard Breast Stroke last Friday in Buffalo.

“Garrett has really been working hard to qualify in the breast stroke,” head coach Doug Scribner began. “After he was just .02 seconds off a couple of weeks ago, I think he realized he could do it and pushed a little harder to make it happen.”

The magic number to earn a state berth in the race is 1:19.5, and Merchen came in just under that mark with a 1:19.29 which is also a personal best for him.