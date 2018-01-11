Merchen closes in on qualifying mark

The Dogie Swim team is making progress toward their goals, and after last weekend’s invitational in Cody, one swimmer is within a hair’s breadth of qualifying for the State Meet.

“I was really impressed with how we handled Christmas break because practice was inconsistent with different people’s schedules and Cody was our first meet back,” head coach Doug Scribner began. “We made quite a few improvements, so I was really happy with that.”

The squad started the meet off strong with the 200 Medley Relay dropping about four seconds off their previous time, and Garrett Merchen put up a personal best in the 200 Meter Breast Stroke, finishing just .02 off the state qualifying time of 1:19.50.