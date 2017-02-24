Mentors for every age

A mentor is an experienced and trusted advisor.

A more commonly used term for those types of individuals is ‘role model,’ and while having good mentorship is important at all ages of a child’s development, the specific type of mentorship youth need at different stages in their lives varies.

Weston County School District #1 Superintendent Brad LaCroix told the News Letter Journal in January mentoring is a real need for today’s youth and that the need for productive role models could be higher than ever before. (See “Slow down and make time,” on page 8 of the January 19 issue of the News Letter Journal)