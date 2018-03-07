Men are heading for State

It’s been since 2013 that the Newcastle men’s team has advanced their season to the State Tournament, but the number one seeded East Quadrant Dogies did just that last Saturday in their loser-out win against the Trailblazers of Torrington on Saturday.

The journey to state qualification began on Thursday evening as the Dogies opened up 3A East Regional Tournament play against the Thermopolis Bobcats. Having played — and defeated — them just five days prior in the final regular season matchup, head coach Allen Von Eye’s crew went into it with that game fresh on their minds.

Though the crew had dominated the Bobcats in Thermopolis the Dogies started off a little slow against the fourth-seeded Bobcats, going into the locker room only up 10 at the half.