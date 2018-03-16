Meier considering run for State Treasurer

State Senator Curt Meier (R-LaGrange) has announced that he is forming a committee to explore the possibility of running for the office of Wyoming State Treasurer. Meier, who has served in the Senate since 1995, told the Newcastle News Letter Journal this morning that he is interested in serving the people of Wyoming in the capacity of State Treasurer, but feels an obligation to his constituents in Senate District 3 to fully investigate the opportunity before making a decision to seek another position in state government.

Over the course of Meier’s Senate career, he has served eight years on the Joint Appropriations Committee and has also been the legislature’s State Retirement Board Liaison since 2009. Meier is the present Chairman of the Senate’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee and formerly served as chair of the Senate Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee.

Meier said he believes his experience and qualifications would produce positive results for the people of Wyoming in the Office of the State Treasurer. He hopes the committee can conclude their exploration this month, and indicated that he plans to announce a decision in the next two to three weeks.