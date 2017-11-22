Media is feeding us false on Russia

Dear Editor,

The Illustrious, Jewish-owned, warmonger global mainstream media has succeeded in forcing RT to register as foreign agents and make ALL their sources available for U.S. Intelligence/regulatory scrutiny. Russia has proposed the same tit for tat measures on like media in response. You can guarantee our media will call their response Russian aggression.

ALL media, including alternative sources, are conspicuously silent. Everyone is laboring under threat of Anti-Semitism accusations and the direct threat of retaliation against them if they dare to support RT and our Constitutional right of free speech.

Truth can’t be refuted, so the next best thing is to destroy the credibility of the bringer of that truth. Curses on RT, Sputnik, and all the other sources who have stimulated questions, discussions on world views, corruption in high places, wars and rumors of wars, open deceit and rationalization and/or coverup for it, genocide, torture,and human trafficking— all in the name of God. Their God.

They have made the Biblical God complicit in their abominations in the minds of ignorant people/professed Christians. When the people continually choose blindness and facilitate the evil, how can they expect salvation in the end? There will be a reckoning, and I certainly wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of it when the real God clears the board.

Remember Revelations 2:9 and 3:9, and continue to ignore the caution at your own peril. The Israelis are not the Israelites, not the Biblical Jews.

Has mainstream media reported that we have defunded the unexploded munition clearing of Cambodia, after we dropped over 2 million bombs there during the Vietnam War? We used chemical weapons, phosphorus and cluster bombs. Now we decry their use while we are supplying them to Israel and our terrorist affiliates in the Middle East. How many times have we supported and armed militants, only to have them turn on us when they discover that they are being used in proxy wars and we will throw them under the bus when the chips are down.

Or have they informed the public of deployment of weapons in outer space? Do they openly and honestly disclose the new tax ripoff plan? How about a new law criminalizing the boycotting of Israel or speaking out against them?

Yes, I know. They wouldn’t lie to us. We don’t have time to look up all those discrepancies. Besides, God is in control. It’s all prophesied,

Funny how Satan is ruling the world, yet God is in control. I guess it’s just another one of those situational ethics conundrums.

—Sundai Balander